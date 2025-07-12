JNU Vice-Chancellor appeals for end to student hunger strike

Policy change and its implications

The disagreement started after a policy required Ph.D. scholars to declare submission dates, with hostel extensions only given if rooms are available or in special cases.

JNUSU says this ignores how unpredictable Ph.D. timelines can be and puts extra pressure on those with limited funds—especially since some research scholars only get an ₹8,000 stipend.

Students worry this could force many from weaker backgrounds to drop out if they lose their accommodation.