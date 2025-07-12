Tragic sequence: Air India's Dreamliner crash India Jul 12, 2025

A new report on the Air India Dreamliner crash from June 12, 2025, points to a critical engine fuel cutoff as the main cause.

Right after takeoff from Ahmedabad to New Delhi, the plane's fuel switches unexpectedly moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF,' cutting off power and leading to the loss of 260 lives.