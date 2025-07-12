Next Article
Tragic sequence: Air India's Dreamliner crash
A new report on the Air India Dreamliner crash from June 12, 2025, points to a critical engine fuel cutoff as the main cause.
Right after takeoff from Ahmedabad to New Delhi, the plane's fuel switches unexpectedly moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF,' cutting off power and leading to the loss of 260 lives.
What happened after the plane took off?
Shortly after takeoff, both engines lost power.
Cockpit audio caught one pilot asking about the sudden change, but the other denied doing anything.
As the plane rapidly lost altitude, a "MAYDAY" call was sent out before data recordings stopped.
Emergency crews rushed in minutes later.