Grieving businessman remembers family lost in plane crash

Akeel and his family, British citizens living in Gloucester, had flown to Surat to surprise Abdulla for Bakrid. Their visit was meant to be a joyful reunion—Akeel ran a business in London and was the eldest son from Abdulla's first marriage.

Abdulla has turned down compensation offers

Abdulla buried his loved ones together in Surat and now spends most days grieving alone. He shared quietly, "He was my favorite son."

Investigators found that both engine fuel cutoff switches were moved seconds after takeoff, causing the engines to fail.

With authorities from India and the US involved, Abdulla has turned down compensation offers—he says he wants truth over money.