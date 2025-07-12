Next Article
Maharashtra halts homoeopathy doctors practicing modern medicine
The Maharashtra government has hit pause on a controversial order that let homeopathy practitioners treat patients using modern medicine.
This move came after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with doctors' groups on July 10, 2025.
Now, a committee will look into the issue for two months before any next steps.
The Medical Council has been told to stop registering homeopaths for modern medicine for now, following strong pushback from medical associations worried about patient safety and legal concerns.
Planned strikes were put off after the CM promised to listen, but some resident doctors still wore black ribbons at work to show they weren't happy with the original decision.