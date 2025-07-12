Officials aid flood survivor baby with bank accounts India Jul 12, 2025

A sudden cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has resulted in casualties and left several people missing.

Among those affected is 10-month-old Nitika Kumari, who lost her father while her mother and grandmother are still unaccounted for.

The tragedy has sparked a wave of support, with authorities setting up special bank accounts to protect donations meant for her future.