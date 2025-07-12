Officials aid flood survivor baby with bank accounts
A sudden cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has resulted in casualties and left several people missing.
Among those affected is 10-month-old Nitika Kumari, who lost her father while her mother and grandmother are still unaccounted for.
The tragedy has sparked a wave of support, with authorities setting up special bank accounts to protect donations meant for her future.
Two bank accounts have been opened
Two bank accounts—one in a state cooperative bank and another in a nationalized bank—have been opened under the watch of the District Child Protection Officer.
The money will be kept safe until Nitika turns 18.
For now, she's staying with relatives while government agencies make sure she's cared for.
Hope that support will actually reach those who need it
This story is a reminder of how disasters can change lives overnight—but also how communities and officials can come together to help survivors.
Transparent systems like these give hope that support will actually reach those who need it most.