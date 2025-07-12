Air India reacts to AAIB's Ahmedabad crash report

Air India has acknowledged the preliminary findings on the tragic June 12 crash of flight AI171 near Ahmedabad. The airline shared condolences with victims' families and says it's fully cooperating with investigators, while holding off on technical comments until the full story is out.

Both engines stopped just after takeoff Investigators say both engines of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner stopped just after takeoff because fuel cutoff switches were unexpectedly flipped to "CUTOFF."

Cockpit audio caught pilots reacting in confusion as power dropped.

A past FAA advisory suggested locking these switches, but Air India hadn't made that change since it wasn't required.

Ram air turbine (RAT) deployed Security footage showed a Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deploying—basically a backup system that kicks in when all engines fail.

This was the first deadly accident involving a Boeing 787: 260 people lost their lives, with only one survivor.