The unsung heroes of Amarnath Yatra

The journey to the cave is no joke. Porters—sometimes just kids—face harsh weather and tough climbs. Thankfully, there's a high-altitude hospital at Mahagunas Top run by Dr. Nilesh Kalsaria to help anyone struggling with altitude sickness or other health issues.

Yatra brings in ₹2,000-5,000 crore annually

With nearly six lakh pilgrims visiting each year, the yatra pumps in ₹2,000-5,000 crore annually.

That means more business for local shops, food stalls, transport services—even handicraft sellers get busy.

Plus, it brings together people from all walks of life and helps strengthen community bonds along the way.