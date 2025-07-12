The unsung heroes of Amarnath Yatra
The Amarnath Yatra isn't just about faith—it's a huge support system for people in Anantnag.
Every year, thousands of locals work as ponywalas and porters during the Yatra, earning up to ₹40,000 and helping keep the local economy buzzing.
Porters face tough climbs; high-altitude hospital helps
The journey to the cave is no joke. Porters—sometimes just kids—face harsh weather and tough climbs.
Thankfully, there's a high-altitude hospital at Mahagunas Top run by Dr. Nilesh Kalsaria to help anyone struggling with altitude sickness or other health issues.
Yatra brings in ₹2,000-5,000 crore annually
With nearly six lakh pilgrims visiting each year, the yatra pumps in ₹2,000-5,000 crore annually.
That means more business for local shops, food stalls, transport services—even handicraft sellers get busy.
Plus, it brings together people from all walks of life and helps strengthen community bonds along the way.