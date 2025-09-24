Next Article
'I love Muhammad' vs 'I love Mahadev': The poster battle
India
A poster controversy that began with "I Love Muhammad" banners during a Kanpur procession on September 4, 2025, has snowballed.
Hindu leaders responded with "I Love Mahadev" posters at a Varanasi protest on September 23, accusing the original banners of being provocative and divisive.
The debate has now spread to cities like Mumbai and Kashipur (Uttarakhand), drawing in protests and political voices.
Clash of beliefs
This clash isn't just about posters—it's about how people express their faith in shared spaces and the struggle to keep peace while respecting everyone's rights.
FIRs, protests, and political involvement show how quickly these issues can grow beyond one city, reminding us why understanding and coexistence still matter so much across India.