'I shot him': Soldier who accidentally fired at colleague

Shooter gets suspended sentence

On September 9, 2025, a military court gave the shooter a six-month prison term (suspended for 18 months), stripped him of seniority, and ordered him to pay £5,000 to his former colleague.

The judge pointed out big failures in safety checks and ammo handling but also noted there was no intent to harm—the shooter was reportedly shocked and was seen to have said "I shot him" after the incident.