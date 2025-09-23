Next Article
'I shot him': Soldier who accidentally fired at colleague
Back in 2019, a British Army training exercise went terribly wrong when one soldier accidentally shot another seven times with live ammo instead of blanks.
The injured soldier suffered serious, life-changing injuries and PTSD, which forced him to leave the army.
Shooter gets suspended sentence
On September 9, 2025, a military court gave the shooter a six-month prison term (suspended for 18 months), stripped him of seniority, and ordered him to pay £5,000 to his former colleague.
The judge pointed out big failures in safety checks and ammo handling but also noted there was no intent to harm—the shooter was reportedly shocked and was seen to have said "I shot him" after the incident.