Man files case against wife for demanding ₹2cr, attacking family
India
A Bengaluru man filed a police complaint against his wife just months after their May 2025 wedding, saying she accused him of impotency and harassed him over their unconsummated marriage.
He says medical tests proved he was physically fine but under stress.
Things got worse when his wife allegedly demanded ₹2 crore and, along with her relatives, reportedly attacked him and his family at home.
Husband claims wife has BJP links
The husband also shared a video claiming his wife is linked to the BJP's media wing and asked the party for help.
Police have filed a case against the wife and her relatives.
The situation shows how personal disputes can quickly turn into bigger legal—and even political—dramas.