Man files case against wife for demanding ₹2cr, attacking family India Sep 23, 2025

A Bengaluru man filed a police complaint against his wife just months after their May 2025 wedding, saying she accused him of impotency and harassed him over their unconsummated marriage.

He says medical tests proved he was physically fine but under stress.

Things got worse when his wife allegedly demanded ₹2 crore and, along with her relatives, reportedly attacked him and his family at home.