Man kills sister-in-law, injures 2 others over wife's suspected elopement
In Delhi's Khyala area, Istekhar Ahmad, known as Babbu, allegedly killed his sister-in-law Nusrat early Tuesday morning, believing she helped his wife run away.
He attacked Nusrat with a cleaver while she was sleeping inside the house.
During the assault, Nusrat's daughter Saniya lost a finger trying to protect her mother, and another relative Akbari was also injured.
Family members managed to catch Babbu and handed him over to police.
Investigation underway
Police arrived soon after being alerted and found Nusrat dead at the scene; the injured were taken to hospital.
Investigators are looking into Babbu's suspicion about his wife's elopement as the motive behind the murder.
Nusrat was the only breadwinner for her family since her husband is in jail—she worked as a bouncer and previously as a civil defense volunteer to support them.
Babbu is now in custody as police continue their investigation.