Man kills sister-in-law, injures 2 others over wife's suspected elopement

Investigation underway

Police arrived soon after being alerted and found Nusrat dead at the scene; the injured were taken to hospital.

Investigators are looking into Babbu's suspicion about his wife's elopement as the motive behind the murder.

Nusrat was the only breadwinner for her family since her husband is in jail—she worked as a bouncer and previously as a civil defense volunteer to support them.

Babbu is now in custody as police continue their investigation.