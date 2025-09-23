Next Article
Akasa Air's online booking, check-in services down: What to do
India
Akasa Air is having some trouble with its online booking and check-in services right now, so if you have a flight coming up, it's best to get to the airport early and check in at the counter.
The airline says this will help make sure your boarding goes smoothly while they sort things out.
Here's what the airline says
If you run into issues or have questions, Akasa's customer support team is available around the clock—just call +91 9606 112131.
The airline has apologized for the hassle and says they're working hard to fix things as quickly as possible.