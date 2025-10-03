Next Article
IAF to receive 1st Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet soon
India
The Indian Air Force is about to receive its very first Tejas LCA Mark 1A fighter jet, kicking off a big order of 83 jets aimed at boosting India's homegrown defense power.
The official handover happens in Nasik later this month, with a senior government official, possibly Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, may be present.
Delivery marks a significant milestone for the IAF
This delivery is a big milestone for the IAF, especially after earlier engine delays were sorted out.
Looking ahead, the Air Force also plans to add 13 new Sukhoi-30 MKIs from 2027 (part of a ₹13,000 crore deal signed last year), and is eyeing even more fighters—including possibly more Rafales—to reach its goal of 40 squadrons and keep modernizing its fleet.