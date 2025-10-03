IAF to receive 1st Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet soon

Delivery marks a significant milestone for the IAF

This delivery is a big milestone for the IAF, especially after earlier engine delays were sorted out.

Looking ahead, the Air Force also plans to add 13 new Sukhoi-30 MKIs from 2027 (part of a ₹13,000 crore deal signed last year), and is eyeing even more fighters—including possibly more Rafales—to reach its goal of 40 squadrons and keep modernizing its fleet.