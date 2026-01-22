IAF veterans tableau to honor airmen on Republic Day 2026
India's 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, is set to be extra special.
This year, a unique Indian Air Force Veterans Tableau will pay tribute to airmen who've protected the nation's skies.
The event also marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' blending military pride with cultural vibes.
Army brings battle array formation and epic flypast
The Indian Army is rolling out its new Battle Array Formation—think T-90 and Arjun tanks, BMP-II vehicles, BrahMos and Akash missiles, drones, and all-terrain gear in action-packed style.
To top it off, the IAF flypast will feature Rafales and Apaches, while a total of 29 aircraft from the armed forces will participate for a dramatic finish.
Parade extras: Marching bands, animal squads & global guests
Expect lively scenes with 18 marching contingents, 13 military bands, and creative tableaux from across India.
Animal squads—Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, dogs—will add some charm.
Plus, European leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen are expected as chief guests.
Quick heads-up: Parade timing
The parade kicks off at 10:30am after PM Modi's wreath-laying at 9:30am and should wrap up in about an hour-and-a-half.