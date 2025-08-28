Next Article
IAS officer questioned by judge for challenging state compensation
A video from Jharkhand High Court is making the rounds online, showing a judge questioning an IAS officer for challenging the state's compensation in a land case.
The judge firmly asked, "Who are you to object to the compensation fixed by the state?" sparking conversations about accountability and corruption.
Judge's tough stance
The judge went further, accusing the officer of trying to get a commission from public funds and warning that an inquiry or FIR could follow.
He even compared the officer's actions to those of someone taking unfair advantage of state resources.
Many people online have praised the judge's tough approach, seeing it as a win for transparency and integrity in government.