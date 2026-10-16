'Bl *y s t': IAS officer abuses woman colleague in viral video

The Labour Department of Jammu and Kashmir has clarified that the video is AI-generated and fake. They said the concerned officer, Assistant Director Employment, Ganderbal, is on leave effective from October 13, 2026, and was not involved in any such interaction as depicted in the video.

However, JKAS officers have condemned the alleged verbal abuse, personal insults, and public humiliation of Wani during an official meeting. They called for an impartial inquiry into both the incident and subsequent departmental clarification.