'Bl *y s t': IAS officer abuses woman colleague in viral video
What's the story
A video of a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, abusing his subordinate has gone viral. The incident took place during a virtual review meeting on October 14, 2026. In the video, Ranjan is seen using derogatory language toward Beenish Wani, an Assistant Director, Employment in Ganderbal. He called her "bl***y s**t" and said he could always talk to her like that.
Official statement
Video fake, says JK Labour Department
The Labour Department of Jammu and Kashmir has clarified that the video is AI-generated and fake. They said the concerned officer, Assistant Director Employment, Ganderbal, is on leave effective from October 13, 2026, and was not involved in any such interaction as depicted in the video.
However, JKAS officers have condemned the alleged verbal abuse, personal insults, and public humiliation of Wani during an official meeting. They called for an impartial inquiry into both the incident and subsequent departmental clarification.
Public outrage
Political leaders react to incident
Political leaders have also condemned Ranjan's behavior.
People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti called the language used by Ranjan "derogatory" and demanded his suspension.
Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi praised Wani for standing up to Ranjan, saying he threatened her career for asking to be allowed to finish a sentence.
National Conference spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah was shocked by the video and praised Wani's courage.
Party stance
BJP, Congress demand action against Ranjan
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also sought action against Ranjan for his behavior. They said such behavior is unacceptable for someone in a responsible position.
The Congress party has also demanded action against the officer.
However, despite repeated calls, Ranjan did not respond to requests for comment on the matter, The Times of India reported.