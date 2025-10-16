IAS officer's father gets bail in road rage case
Dilip Khedkar, father of suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar, got anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court this week.
The case started after a September 13 road rage incident on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai, where Khedkar's car collided with a concrete mixer truck.
He and his driver allegedly forced the truck's helper, Prahlad Kumar, into their car—saying they'd take him to the police—but instead kept him at their Pune home.
Court grants bail with conditions
Kumar's disappearance led to a police search; he was eventually found at the Khedkars's house.
The court granted bail but required Khedkar to pay ₹4 lakh to Kumar and ₹1 lakh to the Police Welfare Fund.
Investigators also said Khedkar's wife tried to dodge police by avoiding summons and locking up their bungalow.
The case has drawn attention because of the high-profile family involved and questions over how Kumar was treated while in their custody.