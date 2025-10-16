IAS officer's father gets bail in road rage case

Court grants bail with conditions

Kumar's disappearance led to a police search; he was eventually found at the Khedkars's house.

The court granted bail but required Khedkar to pay ₹4 lakh to Kumar and ₹1 lakh to the Police Welfare Fund.

Investigators also said Khedkar's wife tried to dodge police by avoiding summons and locking up their bungalow.

The case has drawn attention because of the high-profile family involved and questions over how Kumar was treated while in their custody.