'If there's oppression, there will be jihad': Madani sparks debate
Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), has stirred up discussion after saying, "If there is oppression, there will be jihad."
He accused the government and judiciary of acting against minority rights and called terms like "love jihad" and "land jihad" unfair labels meant to target Muslims.
Madani stands by his words
Madani defended his statement, referencing justice and constitutional rights.
He clarified his stance, criticizing how some link jihad with terrorism.
BJP leaders hit back, accusing him of fueling communal tensions.
Who is Madani?
Madani leads JUH, a major Muslim group in India.
Known for speaking out on minority issues and running anti-terrorism campaigns, he's no stranger to controversy—his comments often spark both support and criticism from different sides.