'If there's oppression, there will be jihad': Madani sparks debate India Dec 02, 2025

Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), has stirred up discussion after saying, "If there is oppression, there will be jihad."

He accused the government and judiciary of acting against minority rights and called terms like "love jihad" and "land jihad" unfair labels meant to target Muslims.