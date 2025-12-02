Railway staff launch 48-hour hunger strike for better work conditions
Railway loco pilots across India have kicked off a 48-hour hunger strike, saying they're fed up with tough schedules and ignored demands.
The protest, led by the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), started Tuesday, December 2, 2025—but train services are not being disrupted.
What's pushing them to protest?
The AILRSA wants an eight-hour workday, proper weekly rest, and a limit on back-to-back night shifts.
They say many loco pilots are forced to work extra-long hours—sometimes four nights in a row—which is against the rules and leaves them exhausted.
More than just long hours: pay gaps and transfer troubles
Staff shortages from years of hiring freezes mean more work for everyone.
On top of that, loco pilots missed out on a recent travel allowance hike and want tax breaks on their allowances.
Transfer requests are also being denied because teams are already stretched thin, making things even tougher for the crew.