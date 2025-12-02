Railway staff launch 48-hour hunger strike for better work conditions

The AILRSA wants an eight-hour workday, proper weekly rest, and a limit on back-to-back night shifts. They say many loco pilots are forced to work extra-long hours—sometimes four nights in a row—which is against the rules and leaves them exhausted.

More than just long hours: pay gaps and transfer troubles

Staff shortages from years of hiring freezes mean more work for everyone.

On top of that, loco pilots missed out on a recent travel allowance hike and want tax breaks on their allowances.

Transfer requests are also being denied because teams are already stretched thin, making things even tougher for the crew.