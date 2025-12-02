Next Article
India-Russia summit: What's on the table?
India
Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to New Delhi for a big meet with PM Modi on December 4-5.
The focus? Protecting trade from US sanctions, boosting defense ties (think more S-400s and Su-57 jets), and expanding energy deals.
They'll also talk about sharing new nuclear tech and signing agreements on jobs, academia, agriculture, and culture.
Why should you care?
This summit matters because India is balancing its friendships—staying close to Russia while facing US pressure.
Trade between the two countries is booming despite sanctions, with Russia still India's top oil supplier.
Plus, Russia provides over a third of India's defense gear, so these talks shape everything from energy prices to national security and global influence.