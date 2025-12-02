Next Article
Indo-Maldives joint military drill 'Exercise EKUVERIN' begins in Kerala
India
India and the Maldives just kicked off the 14th round of their military exercise, EKUVERIN.
For two weeks, 45 soldiers from each country will train together, focusing on counter-insurgency and anti-terror missions.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another army drill—it's about two neighbors teaming up to keep the Indian Ocean region safe.
Since 2009, EKUVERIN has helped India and the Maldives build real trust and share smart ways to handle today's security challenges.
If you're into global teamwork or want to know how countries actually work together for peace, this is a solid example.