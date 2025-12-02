Putin's India visit: All about trade, not China
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India, where he and PM Modi will focus on boosting economic ties.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks will center on making it easier for skilled Indian workers to work in Russia and moving forward with a free trade agreement.
The MEA also made it clear—there was no discussion about teaming up with China during this trip.
Why should you care?
This summit could open doors for more Indian jobs in Russia and make it simpler for Indian goods—like medicines and seafood—to reach new markets.
Trading directly in rupees and rubles means less dependence on Western currencies, which is a big deal right now.
Plus, new Indian consulates in Russia mean even stronger connections between the two countries going forward.