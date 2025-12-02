Putin's India visit: All about trade, not China India Dec 02, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India, where he and PM Modi will focus on boosting economic ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks will center on making it easier for skilled Indian workers to work in Russia and moving forward with a free trade agreement.

The MEA also made it clear—there was no discussion about teaming up with China during this trip.