Suspected militant killed in Assam police shootout
India
On Monday night in Assam's remote Jinam Valley, a suspected member of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) was shot dead during an encounter with police.
The incident began when militants stopped a vehicle in Chillei village, threatened the driver, and fired warning shots.
Police from a nearby camp rushed to help, leading to a gunfight.
What happened next?
During the exchange of fire, one suspected militant—identified as Modi Hmar alias Memo—was critically injured and later died at the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem at Silchar Medical College.
Jinam Valley is known for its history with insurgent groups, but activity has dropped after many surrendered; however, splinter groups like HPC(D) still operate here.