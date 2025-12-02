'Ridiculous': India after Pakistan claims Sri Lanka aid flight blocked 

India has rejected Pakistan's allegation of delaying overflight clearance for an aid flight to Sri Lanka , calling the claim "ridiculous." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan had applied for permission around 1:00pm (IST) on December 1, 2025, for an aircraft to pass through Indian airspace on the same day. The MEA stressed that clearance was granted the same day.

Official statement MEA spokesperson refutes Pakistan's claims MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected Pakistan's claims as "yet another attempt of spreading anti-India misinformation." "Given the urgency of humanitarian assistance, the Government of India processed the request expeditiously the same day and granted the overflight permission as per the itinerary proposed at 1730 hrs on December 01, 2025. India remains committed to assisting the people of Sri Lanka in these challenging times through all available means," he added.

Ongoing support Pakistan's claims In a post on X, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier claimed the aircraft carrying humanitarian relief to Sri Lanka was delayed for over 60 hours. It also claimed that the "partial flight clearance" India issued after 48 hours was "operationally impractical," as it was valid only for just a few hours and did not include permission for the return journey. This "severely hindered this urgent relief mission for the brotherly people of Sri Lanka," it said.