IFR 2026: Murmu checks out 71 vessels from ~70 countries India Feb 18, 2026

On February 18, President Droupadi Murmu checked out an impressive lineup of warships and submarines, with reports varying between 71 and 72 vessels and about 70 countries, at the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Visakhapatnam.

Hosted aboard INS Sumedha, this third global edition carried the theme "United Through Oceans," spotlighting India's growing role on the world's seas.