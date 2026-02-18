IFR 2026: Murmu checks out 71 vessels from ~70 countries
On February 18, President Droupadi Murmu checked out an impressive lineup of warships and submarines, with reports varying between 71 and 72 vessels and about 70 countries, at the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Visakhapatnam.
Hosted aboard INS Sumedha, this third global edition carried the theme "United Through Oceans," spotlighting India's growing role on the world's seas.
More than just a show of ships
The IFR wasn't just about cool ships—India brought out heavyweights like aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, all arranged in anchored columns offshore.
It was a clear flex of naval strength and a friendly invite for global teamwork on ocean issues.
INS Sumedha's global patrols
INS Sumedha isn't just a fancy yacht—it's a patrol vessel loaded with advanced tech, built for everything from anti-piracy missions to international drills.
It's cruised as far as Egypt and West Africa, showing off how India's Navy is stepping up its game worldwide.