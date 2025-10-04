IIT-Bombay, Imperial College London to develop climate-resilient crops

Research on strigolactone

The research is all about strigolactone—a plant chemical that helps roots talk to helpful soil bacteria.

While IIT Bombay tests synthetic strigolactones and studies the effect of adding biochar to soil, Imperial College is building quantum models to decode how microbes signal each other and control genes—stuff way too complex for regular computers.

The goal? Healthier soil and tougher crops for places hit hardest by climate shifts.