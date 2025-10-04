IIT-Bombay, Imperial College London to develop climate-resilient crops
Imperial College London and IIT Bombay are joining forces to develop crops that can handle climate change, using a mix of quantum computing and biotech.
This fresh partnership is part of the India-UK Technology Security Initiative, getting the spotlight as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Mumbai for Global Fintech Fest 2025.
Research on strigolactone
The research is all about strigolactone—a plant chemical that helps roots talk to helpful soil bacteria.
While IIT Bombay tests synthetic strigolactones and studies the effect of adding biochar to soil, Imperial College is building quantum models to decode how microbes signal each other and control genes—stuff way too complex for regular computers.
The goal? Healthier soil and tougher crops for places hit hardest by climate shifts.
Funded by India Connect Fund
Backed by the India Connect Fund at Imperial's Bengaluru hub, this project supports up to 25 joint UK-India research efforts every year in fields like AI, clean energy, biotech, and quantum science.
It's a big step toward tackling food security and climate adaptation—using teamwork (and tech) across borders.