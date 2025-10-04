Fuel prices: Check rates of petrol, diesel in your city
Fuel prices stayed pretty much the same across India on Saturday, continuing the calm streak since tax cuts back in May 2022.
Every morning at 6am Oil Marketing Companies update rates based on global crude oil trends and how the rupee is doing against the dollar.
How much does fuel cost today?
Petrol ranged from ₹94.30 per liter in Chandigarh to ₹107.46 in Hyderabad, while diesel was lowest at ₹82.45 (Chandigarh) and highest at ₹95.70 (Hyderabad).
In New Delhi, petrol was ₹94.72 and diesel was ₹87.62 per liter.
These differences mostly come down to local state taxes and central and state-level taxes.
Why are fuel prices different in every city?
India imports a lot of its crude oil, so global oil prices and currency exchange rates really matter here.
Add in central and state taxes—plus things like refining costs—and you get why fuel costs aren't the same everywhere you go.