Fuel prices: Check rates of petrol, diesel in your city

How much does fuel cost today?

Petrol ranged from ₹94.30 per liter in Chandigarh to ₹107.46 in Hyderabad, while diesel was lowest at ₹82.45 (Chandigarh) and highest at ₹95.70 (Hyderabad).

In New Delhi, petrol was ₹94.72 and diesel was ₹87.62 per liter.

These differences mostly come down to local state taxes and central and state-level taxes.