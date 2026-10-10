IIT Bombay reverts to 2015 malpractice rules for October exams

The exams were delayed after a second-year student's tragic suicide last month, reportedly tied to an alleged malpractice case.

Now, students need to show up at least 30 minutes early, settle into their assigned seats 10 minutes before start time, and leave all electronic devices and unauthorized items outside.

Teaching assistants also have extra responsibilities: arriving early, keeping their own devices out of the hall, and quietly reporting any suspected cheating.

An eight-member committee is now reviewing how these cases are handled going forward.