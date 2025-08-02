Next Article
IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, investigation underway
Rohit Sinha, a 26-year-old fourth-year student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide early Saturday morning after reportedly jumping from his hostel terrace.
Another student witnessed the incident, and Rohit was rushed to Hiranandani Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
No official statement from IIT Bombay yet
Police have started investigating the circumstances around Rohit's death, but IIT Bombay hasn't issued a statement yet.
In light of this tragedy, mental health helplines like Vandrevala Foundation (9999666555) and TISS iCall (022-25521111) are being shared to remind students that support is available if they need someone to talk to.