Odisha: 7 OSAP personnel injured in van-truck collision India Aug 02, 2025

Early Saturday morning, a van carrying 16 Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) personnel crashed into a parked truck on National Highway 55 near Jarpada.

The driver reportedly lost control, leaving seven people—including the driver and his assistant—injured.

The team was on its way from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar.