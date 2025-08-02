Next Article
Odisha: 7 OSAP personnel injured in van-truck collision
Early Saturday morning, a van carrying 16 Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) personnel crashed into a parked truck on National Highway 55 near Jarpada.
The driver reportedly lost control, leaving seven people—including the driver and his assistant—injured.
The team was on its way from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar.
Four of the more seriously hurt were rushed to SCB Medical College in Cuttack, while three others are being treated at Angul district hospital.
The rest of the OSAP group continued their journey to Bhubaneswar.
Police have started investigating what went wrong, with one officer noting that the driver lost control and hit a parked truck.