Delhi: Constable shoots leg of burglar escaping on stolen bike
Three men accused of a series of house burglaries in Delhi were caught on Friday after a tense 30-minute chase and shootout.
Constable Kartar spotted Sikander Singh (30), Darshan Singh (25), and Vijender Singh (18) escaping on a stolen bike near Asiad Games Village.
Suspects attacked cop when he tried to stop them
When Kartar tried to stop them at Khel Gaon, the suspects attacked him with iron rods.
He fired warning shots, then shot Sikander in the leg before backup arrived to arrest all three.
Police say Sikander already had 14 cases against him, while Darshan had three cases against him in Punjab.
Gangs operate in South Delhi and Rohini
The group is part of a Madhya Pradesh-based gang that targets South Delhi and Rohini, breaking into top-floor homes early morning using silent tools.
They mainly stole cash and jewelry—police estimate they grabbed over ₹50 lakh in just a month.
The trio is now in custody as investigations continue.