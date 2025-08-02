Next Article
'Late-night parties could invite rape': Ahmedabad police's poster sparks row
Ahmedabad traffic police landed in controversy after posters warned women that "attending late-night parties could invite rape or gang rape."
These messages, put up with help from the NGO Satarkta, also told women to avoid "dark, isolated areas."
Many people found the wording alarming and called out the posters online.
Police clarify on poster
Police quickly clarified that Satarkta only had permission for traffic awareness—not warnings about sexual violence.
Officers called the language "unacceptable," removed the posters after social media backlash, and have warned Satarkta not to repeat this.
The incident has sparked bigger questions about how NGOs and public campaigns are supervised, especially when it comes to sensitive topics.