Next Article
Haryana man kills co-sister-in-law for having male friends
Ravindra, a 29-year-old Haryana police constable, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his co-sister-in-law Sangeeta (24) by strangulation at their home in Sohna, part of the Gurgaon district, on July 24.
The two had been living together for over two years despite family objections; Sangeeta was a widow and mother to a three-year-old.
Man tried to escape to other cities
Police say the murder followed an argument about Sangeeta's interactions with other men.
She was found with injuries and a scarf around her neck.
After the crime, Ravindra confessed during questioning but had tried to escape to other cities before being caught by police in Sohna.
A murder case is registered, and the investigation is ongoing.