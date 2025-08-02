Next Article
Patna flooded after heavy rain; open manholes, electric wires risky
Patna got drenched on Saturday as heavy rain flooded streets and brought traffic to a crawl.
Waterlogging made it tough for cars and risky for people walking, with open manholes and hidden electric wires adding to the chaos.
Even after promises of better drainage, the city clearly wasn't ready for this monsoon downpour.
Diarrhea outbreak in Jehanabad
Meanwhile in Jehanabad, dirty water led to a diarrhea outbreak affecting around 30 people—mostly kids.
Thankfully, everyone was treated and sent home safely, according to Dr. Devendra Prasad.
With more rain on the way (says the weather department), locals are bracing for things to possibly get worse before they get better.