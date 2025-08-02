Evicting illegal settlers from Assam's forests will take 10 years
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, says clearing illegal settlers from the state's forests and government land will take at least 10 years.
The goal is to reclaim these lands while making sure indigenous and tribal communities keep their rights under the Forest Rights Act.
Local officials have started surveying settlements as part of this big effort.
The eviction drive so far
Assam has over 3,600 square kilometers of forest area taken over by illegal settlements—the second highest in India after Madhya Pradesh.
The state's ongoing eviction drives are all about restoring these lands for the environment and protecting indigenous rights.
Previous drives have already happened in several districts, showing Assam is serious about conservation for the long haul.