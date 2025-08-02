Heavy rain expected in most of Himachal this August: IMD
Heads up, Himachal!
The IMD says most of the state can expect normal to above-normal rainfall this August, except for high-altitude spots like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, which might stay drier.
Heavy rain is on the cards for many districts from August 2 to 5, so yellow alerts are out (but not for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti).
What to expect where
If you're in Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba, or Kangra—plan for wet days ahead and possible disruptions.
Temperatures will mostly be average or a bit cooler in lower areas but could be warmer up high.
July's rain was all over the place: Shimla got way more than usual while Lahaul-Spiti barely saw any.
With heavy spells expected and some places already seeing big downpours (like Chuari with 12cm), it's a good time to stay alert and keep an eye on local updates.