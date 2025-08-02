Heavy rain expected in most of Himachal this August: IMD

What to expect where

If you're in Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba, or Kangra—plan for wet days ahead and possible disruptions.

Temperatures will mostly be average or a bit cooler in lower areas but could be warmer up high.

July's rain was all over the place: Shimla got way more than usual while Lahaul-Spiti barely saw any.

With heavy spells expected and some places already seeing big downpours (like Chuari with 12cm), it's a good time to stay alert and keep an eye on local updates.