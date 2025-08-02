Bengaluru reports 90% drop in dengue cases this July
Bengaluru just pulled off a huge win against dengue—cases dropped by 90% this July, with only 518 reported compared to over 5,000 last year.
From January to July, the city saw just 1,761 cases (down from more than 15,000 last year), which is especially impressive since monsoon season usually brings a spike.
BBMP credits early action, unexpected weather
BBMP credits early action and some unexpected weather for the turnaround.
Teams of volunteers and health inspectors went door-to-door before monsoon to clear out mosquito breeding spots.
Plus, irregular rain and slight temperature changes made it tougher for mosquitoes to multiply.
Schools got involved too
Schools got involved too—over 21,000 students and 15,000 teachers helped spot mosquito hotspots in their neighborhoods.
Their efforts really helped spread awareness about how everyone can help prevent dengue.
Fines for breeding mosquitoes
Most remaining cases came from areas with stagnant water at construction sites.
To keep things under control, BBMP started fining construction sites (₹4,000), commercial spaces (₹2,000), and even homes (₹800) that let mosquitoes breed.
It's a strong reminder that fighting dengue takes teamwork—and a bit of tough love when needed.