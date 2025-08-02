Bengaluru reports 90% drop in dengue cases this July India Aug 02, 2025

Bengaluru just pulled off a huge win against dengue—cases dropped by 90% this July, with only 518 reported compared to over 5,000 last year.

From January to July, the city saw just 1,761 cases (down from more than 15,000 last year), which is especially impressive since monsoon season usually brings a spike.