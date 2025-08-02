Next Article
Delhi weather: Light rain expected; temperature at 25°C
Delhi is set for a mix of light rain and thunderstorms, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
Temperatures are hovering around 25-35°C, and humidity was pretty high at 81% this morning—so it might feel a bit sticky.
Delhi's air quality
Good news for your lungs: Delhi's air quality is holding steady in the 'satisfactory' range with an AQI of 74.
That means pollution levels are low and there's little risk to your health, according to the CPCB.