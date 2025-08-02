Assam's Orunodoi 3.0 to launch on PM Modi's birthday India Aug 02, 2025

Assam is rolling out Orunodoi 3.0—its latest phase of a major welfare scheme—on September 17, which also happens to be PM Modi's birthday.

The program will now reach over 40 lakh people, offering monthly financial help to families who need it most.

With a proposed ₹250 subsidy on LPG cylinders, each family could get up to ₹1,500 every month—a boost that aims to make daily life a bit easier.