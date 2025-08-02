Assam's Orunodoi 3.0 to launch on PM Modi's birthday
Assam is rolling out Orunodoi 3.0—its latest phase of a major welfare scheme—on September 17, which also happens to be PM Modi's birthday.
The program will now reach over 40 lakh people, offering monthly financial help to families who need it most.
With a proposed ₹250 subsidy on LPG cylinders, each family could get up to ₹1,500 every month—a boost that aims to make daily life a bit easier.
PM to lay foundation for several projects in Assam
Before the new scheme goes live, PM Modi will visit Assam on September 8 to kick off some big infrastructure projects.
He'll inaugurate things like a bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh Refinery, the Guwahati Ring Road, and a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River.
There's also a new medical college hospital in the works—all together worth over ₹8,000 crore—showing some serious investment in Assam's future.