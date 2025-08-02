Next Article
Poodles at Hyderabad airport help ease passenger anxiety
Hyderabad's airport just got a lot friendlier—thanks to a new "Therapy Dog Program" featuring adorable Toy Poodles.
These pups, trained to help ease traveler anxiety and lift spirits, can be found in the departure areas, bringing some calm to the usual airport rush.
Meet the furry friends
Right now, there are four therapy dogs on duty with their handlers from Friday to Monday, 3pm-7pm.
Interacting with them is totally optional, but lots of passengers are already loving the experience.
If people keep giving positive feedback, the airport may expand the program even further—making travel days a little less stressful for everyone.