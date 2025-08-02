Next Article
Mumbai: Youth drowns while making Instagram reel at Juhu beach
A 20-year-old, Vighnesh Murgesh Devendram, sadly drowned at Juhu beach on Friday while making an Instagram reel with a friend.
Despite lifeguards warning them to stay back, both went too close to the water during high tide and were swept away.
Body found after hours of search
Lifeguards managed to pull Devendram's friend, Rajkumar Govind Subba, to safety, but couldn't reach Devendram in time.
After a search that lasted into the night, his body was found washed ashore.
The incident is a sobering reminder: following safety rules at the beach really does matter.