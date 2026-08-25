IIT Delhi MSc student allegedly died by suicide, hundreds protest
A 31-year-old master's student pursuing MSc in Physics at IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide on August 22, after reportedly jumping from the sixth floor of a campus building.
The tragedy led to hundreds of students gathering for a full-day protest, demanding answers from the administration and calling for an independent investigation into what they say is ongoing institutional neglect.
Students demand probe, resignations, 1cr
Protesters are pushing for senior officials to step down, a thorough probe into the administration's role, and ₹1 crore compensation for the student's family.
During the protest, an audio message from the student's mother was played: she said her requests for better housing were ignored after her husband passed away.
Students also accused an associate dean (student welfare) and a faculty member in the department of chemical engineering of making inappropriate remarks during the demonstration.
IIT Delhi did not respond to HT's queries, while police have started investigating possible abetment of suicide.