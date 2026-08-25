IIT Delhi MSc student allegedly died by suicide, hundreds protest

Protesters are pushing for senior officials to step down, a thorough probe into the administration's role, and ₹1 crore compensation for the student's family.

During the protest, an audio message from the student's mother was played: she said her requests for better housing were ignored after her husband passed away.

Students also accused an associate dean (student welfare) and a faculty member in the department of chemical engineering of making inappropriate remarks during the demonstration.

IIT Delhi did not respond to HT's queries, while police have started investigating possible abetment of suicide.