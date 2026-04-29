IIT Kharagpur M.Tech student Soham Haldar found dead Tuesday morning
India
A tragic incident shook IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2026 when Soham Haldar, a fourth-year M.Tech. student, was found dead in his hostel room after friends couldn't reach him.
Security was alerted, and he was declared dead at B.C. Roy Hospital.
Police probe, IIT Kharagpur urges counseling
Police are investigating, checking CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
The institute has reached out to support Halder's family and says it's fully cooperating with the probe.
After another student's death earlier this month, IIT Kharagpur is again urging students to use available counseling and mental health resources, recognizing the growing need for support on campus.