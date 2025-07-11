Next Article
IIT Kharagpur's 'Campus Mothers's initiative receives varied reactions
IIT Kharagpur just rolled out "HEART," a new program blending an AI-based app with real human support to help students manage mental health challenges.
The app offers confidential chat, connects students to medical and financial resources, and tracks overall wellness trends on campus.
'Campus mothers' for emotional support
Alongside the tech, trained female volunteers called "campus mothers" are available for emotional support—think of them as approachable mentors you can talk to when things get tough.
By mixing smart technology with community care, IIT Kharagpur hopes to make it easier for over 16,000 students to get help early and reduce the stigma around asking for support.