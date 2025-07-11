Fuel control switches central to Air India crash probe
Investigators are looking closely at what caused the tragic Air India 787 Dreamliner crash near Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 241 lives.
The main focus right now is on the plane's engine fuel control switches—these little devices manage how fuel gets to the engines, and black box data hints they could hold key answers about what went wrong during takeoff.
Were the switches used correctly?
Experts from India and the US are teaming up to figure out if these switches were used correctly or if something went off-script.
Normally, they're only touched on the ground to start or stop engines, and there are safety measures to prevent mistakes.
If they're moved mid-flight, it usually signals a serious engine issue.
Investigators hope that by digging into all this data, they'll be able to piece together exactly what led to this disaster.