Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded US nationals
Two Americans were stranded at sea, about 53 nautical miles south of the Nicobar Islands, when the Indian Coast Guard jumped into action after a distress call from the US Consulate.
Despite rough weather, ICG Ship Rajveer reached their vessel, Sea Angel, and brought them to safety.
India takes maritime safety seriously for everyone in its waters
This rescue isn't just a one-off—it shows how prepared and dependable the Indian Coast Guard is during emergencies, no matter who needs help.
It's also a reminder that India takes maritime safety seriously for everyone in its waters, making the seas safer for all.