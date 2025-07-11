Radhika Yadav murder: Father's motive revealed

Deepak felt embarrassed by villagers, mocked him for relying on daughter

Police say Deepak confessed to the murder and pointed to ongoing arguments over Radhika's tennis academy.

He reportedly felt embarrassed by villagers who mocked him for relying on his daughter's income and had asked her to close the academy several times, but she refused.

According to an FIR filed by Radhika's uncle, Deepak also mentioned feeling depressed and hurt pride as reasons for his actions.

Police are still investigating other possible motives related to her personal life and social media activity.