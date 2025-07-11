Radhika Yadav murder: Father's motive revealed
Radhika Yadav, 25, a former state-level tennis player and tennis academy owner, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurugram home on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:30am while Radhika was cooking.
Deepak used his licensed revolver, firing multiple times—three bullets struck Radhika's back, killing her instantly.
Deepak felt embarrassed by villagers, mocked him for relying on daughter
Police say Deepak confessed to the murder and pointed to ongoing arguments over Radhika's tennis academy.
He reportedly felt embarrassed by villagers who mocked him for relying on his daughter's income and had asked her to close the academy several times, but she refused.
According to an FIR filed by Radhika's uncle, Deepak also mentioned feeling depressed and hurt pride as reasons for his actions.
Police are still investigating other possible motives related to her personal life and social media activity.