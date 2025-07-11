Preliminary findings on Air India crash expected today India Jul 11, 2025

A first look at what caused the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad was expected around June 11, 2025.

The Boeing 787-8 was flying to London Gatwick when it went down, leading to the loss of 241 people on board and 19 people on the ground.

It's being called India's worst air disaster in more than 30 years, and the deadliest worldwide in a decade.