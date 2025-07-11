Preliminary findings on Air India crash expected today
A first look at what caused the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad was expected around June 11, 2025.
The Boeing 787-8 was flying to London Gatwick when it went down, leading to the loss of 241 people on board and 19 people on the ground.
It's being called India's worst air disaster in more than 30 years, and the deadliest worldwide in a decade.
Report on the switches controlling the plane's engine fuel
Investigators are focusing on the plane's engine fuel control switches—crucial for keeping things running smoothly.
So far, no obvious mechanical problems have turned up.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) says this early report should offer some answers, but their full investigation will continue even after the preliminary report's release.
The report follows international safety guidelines and marks an important step toward understanding what happened.