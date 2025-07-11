Exploring affordable medical education abroad

Studying in Georgia costs about ₹5.5-8 lakh per year (including living expenses), which is way less than what you'd pay in the US , Australia , or private colleges back home—where fees can hit ₹30-40 lakh a year.

NEET is the only requirement; visa process is easy

Georgia's six-year MD program matches up with India's MBBS and covers clinical training plus FMGE, USMLE, and NEXT prep.

You just need to clear NEET—no extra entrance tests—and getting a student visa is quick and straightforward.

Many universities even team up with Indian coaching centers to help you ace licensing exams.