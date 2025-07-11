Exploring affordable medical education abroad
With fierce competition and high fees making medical seats in India tough to get, more students are heading to Georgia.
The country stands out for its affordable tuition, English-medium courses, and a hassle-free admission process.
Tuition costs about ₹5.5-8 lakh per year
Studying in Georgia costs about ₹5.5-8 lakh per year (including living expenses), which is way less than what you'd pay in the US, Australia, or private colleges back home—where fees can hit ₹30-40 lakh a year.
NEET is the only requirement; visa process is easy
Georgia's six-year MD program matches up with India's MBBS and covers clinical training plus FMGE, USMLE, and NEXT prep.
You just need to clear NEET—no extra entrance tests—and getting a student visa is quick and straightforward.
Many universities even team up with Indian coaching centers to help you ace licensing exams.