Next Article
Three militants apprehended in Manipur
Security forces in Manipur have picked up three militants from banned groups between July 9 and 10, 2025.
Two are linked to Kangleipak Yawol Kanna Lup (Sorepa) and were caught in Kakching and Imphal West for extortion, kidnapping, and recruitment.
The third, from Prepak (Pro), was arrested in Bishnupur district.
Arrests amid ongoing violence
These arrests come while Manipur is still facing serious ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities—violence that's claimed over 260 lives and forced thousands to leave their homes since May 2023.
The state has been under President's rule since February this year, with investigations into insurgency activities still ongoing.